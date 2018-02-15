FDA approves J&J prostate cancer treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Johnson & Johnson's Erleada treatment for use with prostate cancer patients whose cancer has not spread but continues to grow despite hormone therapy.

The drug is the first FDA-approved treatment for non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, the FDA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)