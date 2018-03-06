FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo

REUTERS: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a new dosing schedule for its drug, Opdivo, across a number of cancers the drug is already approved to treat.

The approval was related to a marketing application for an infused 480 mg dose every four weeks.

Opdivo is already approved to treat a number of cancers such as melanoma.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)