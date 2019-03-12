FDA approves Pfizer's biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Pfizer Inc's biosimilar to Roche AG's blockbuster treatment for breast cancer, Herceptin.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The approval comes nearly a year after the agency declined to approve the drug, Trazimera, asking for additional technical information.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

