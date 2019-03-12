FDA approves Pfizer's biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Pfizer Inc's biosimilar to Roche AG's blockbuster treatment for breast cancer, Herceptin.

The approval comes nearly a year after the agency declined to approve the drug, Trazimera, asking for additional technical information.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)