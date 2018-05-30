FDA approves TherapeuticsMD's hormone therapy

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TherapeuticsMD Inc's hormone therapy for a painful condition triggered by menopause, the women's health company said on Wednesday.

Its estrogen treatment, Imvexxy, treats vulvar and vaginal atrophy, a condition caused by the loss of female hormone estrogen after menopause.

Safety warnings on the drug's label point to risks of endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disorders, breast cancer, and probable dementia.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)