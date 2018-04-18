FDA approves Ultragenyx's treatment for rare type of rickets

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Tuesday Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc's treatment, Crysvita, for x-linked hypophosphatemia, a rare type of rickets.

The disease, which causes bowed legs, short stature and bone pain among children, affects about 3,000 children and 12,000 adults in the United States.

The company's shares rose 4.6 percent to US$56.31 in afternoon trading.

