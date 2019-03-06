FDA chief Gottlieb resigning

U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb is resigning, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed administration official.

The Post said Gottlieb will step down in about one month.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Gottleib planned to leave.

Gottlieb won bipartisan support for his efforts to curb the use of flavored e-cigarettes by youths, speed approval times for cheap generic medicines to increase competition and bring down prescription drug prices and boost the use of cheaper versions of expensive biotech medicines, called biosimilars.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Yasmeen Abutaleb; eiting by Eric Beech and Jonathan Oatis)

