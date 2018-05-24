FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma's non-opioid pain shot

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday declined to approve Recro Pharma's IV meloxicam noting the pain-relieving effect of the drug did not meet its expectations.

The drug is a non-opioid injection to treat moderate-to-severe pain.

Unlike the drug's oral version, which has been on the market for several years, Recro's intravenous formulation is long-acting for treating acute pain, particularly in patients who have undergone surgery.

