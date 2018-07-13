FDA flags sale of recalled Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Thursday recalled Kellogg Co Honey Smacks cereal was still being sold at retail outlets and warned consumers not to purchase the product.

Kellogg in June recalled an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 U.S. states due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The FDA said on Thursday it would follow up with retailers to prevent the sale of the product.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in June they were investigating the outbreak, which was also been linked to more than 60 illnesses and at least 31 hospitalizations in five states.

The recalled products had use by dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019 and involved the cereals' 15.3 ounce and 23 oz. packages.

