FDA is considering banning online sales of e-cigarettes: Gottlieb

Washington D.C.: U.S. regulators are considering banning the online sales of e-cigarettes, the head of the Food & Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb said on Tuesday.

Gottlieb, speaking on a panel discussion on vaping that was arranged by Axios, said that the agency will release its next steps on e-cigarettes as well as data on teen vaping in November.

Earlier this month the agency said it was considering banning flavored e-cigarettes as demand from young people has increased.

(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)