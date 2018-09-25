FDA is considering banning online sales of e-cigarettes: Gottlieb
U.S. regulators are considering banning the online sales of e-cigarettes, the head of the Food & Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb said on Tuesday.
Gottlieb, speaking on a panel discussion on vaping that was arranged by Axios, said that the agency will release its next steps on e-cigarettes as well as data on teen vaping in November.
Earlier this month the agency said it was considering banning flavored e-cigarettes as demand from young people has increased.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, writing by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)