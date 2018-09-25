FDA is considering banning online sales of e-cigarettes: Gottlieb

FDA is considering banning online sales of e-cigarettes: Gottlieb

U.S. regulators are considering banning the online sales of e-cigarettes, the head of the Food & Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb said on Tuesday.

A man smokes an electronic cigarette vaporizer, also known as an e-cigarette, in Toronto
A man smokes an electronic cigarette vaporizer, also known as an e-cigarette, in Toronto, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Gottlieb, speaking on a panel discussion on vaping that was arranged by Axios, said that the agency will release its next steps on e-cigarettes as well as data on teen vaping in November.

Earlier this month the agency said it was considering banning flavored e-cigarettes as demand from young people has increased.

