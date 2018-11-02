FDA panel votes against Alkermes' depression treatment

REUTERS: An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted against approving Alkermes Plc's experimental depression treatment.

The panel voted 21-2 against the add-on treatment that was aiming to treat major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies.

The decision comes two days after FDA staff reviewers flagged risks of abuse potential of Alkermes' opioid-based treatment and raised questions on its efficacy.

