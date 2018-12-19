FDA panel votes for prescribing naloxone with opioids

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended prescribing the opioid overdose reversal drug, naloxone, with addictive painkilllers.

The panel, which concluded a two-day discussion on ways to make the potentially life-saving drug readily available, voted 12-11 in favor of labeling changes for opioids that recommend co-prescribing the overdose antidote.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)