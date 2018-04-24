FDA reveals 40 warning letters to e-cigarette retailers for sales to youth

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it had issued 40 warning letters to retailers as part of its crackdown on illegal sales of Juul and other e-cigarettes to youth.

"The FDA has been conducting a large-scale, undercover nationwide blitz to crack down on the sale of e-cigarettes – specifically JUUL products – to minors at both brick-and-mortar and online retailers," the regulator said.

