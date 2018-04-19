FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte's rheumatoid arthritis drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff on Thursday flagged concerns about potentially fatal blood clots from higher doses of Eli Lilly and Co and Incyte Corp's rheumatoid arthritis drug.

An independent panel of experts will hold an advisory committee meeting on Monday to assess the drug based on data from its developers and the analysis by FDA staff.

