Foamix Pharma's acne drug meets main goals in late-stage trial

REUTERS: Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday that its drug treating moderate-to-severe acne met the main goals of its third late-stage study.

The drug showed a significant reduction in the number of inflammatory lesions in the trial, the company said.

Foamix added the drug's safety profile was also found to be consistent with its two prior late-stage studies.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)