Forward Pharma loses appeal in Tecfidera patent dispute with Biogen

REUTERS: A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that patents owned by Biogen Inc covering its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera are valid, rejecting a challenge by Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it agreed with a March 2017 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that freed Biogen Inc from future royalty payments to Forward.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)