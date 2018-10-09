French prosecutors step up probe into baby milk contamination at Lactalis

French prosecutors have decided to further an investigation into a salmonella outbreak at a Lactalis dairy factory that led to dozens of babies falling ill last year, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Following a preliminary inquiry launched last December, prosecutors have now opened a probe into possible deceit, failure by a food company to withdraw a product and unintended injury, the office said.

Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, had to recall 12 million tins in France and around the world because of the contamination, in a scandal that deepened because of errors in the product withdrawal process.

The authorities last month gave Lactalis the go-ahead to restart baby milk production at the factory in northwest France.

