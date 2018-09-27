Child one of 5 seriously ill after drinking juices containing steroids

SINGAPORE: Five people, including a child, suffered serious side effects after consuming fruit juices found to contain potent steroids, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in an advisory on Thursday (Sep 27).

The five people developed steroid-induced side effects such as Cushing's syndrome and uncontrolled diabetes after taking Jus Al Sunnah Gold 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif, HSA said.



The fruit juice, and another juice sold as Jus Al Sunnah 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif, were tested and found to contain undeclared medicinal ingredients dexamethasone and prednisolone.

The undeclared ingredients in the juices are potent steroids usually prescribed for inflammatory conditions and should only be used under medical supervision, HSA said.

Potential side effects include Cushing’s syndrome, which causes a round or "moon" face and upper body obesity with thin limbs. Other side effects are increased blood glucose levels leading to diabetes, high blood pressure, cataracts, bone disorders, an increased risk of infections and muscle weakness.



Another ingredient, Diclofenac, was also found in Jus Al Sunnah Gold 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif.

Diclofenac is a potent painkiller and may cause serious gastric bleeding, as well as heart attacks and strokes when used for a prolonged period, HSA said.

As sudden discontinuation of steroids without medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms, HSA advised those who have consumed the two products to consult a doctor. Withdrawal symptoms include fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure, especially when the products were taken for more than a few weeks.

HSA also ordered sellers to stop selling the products immediately.

