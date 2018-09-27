Child among 5 seriously ill after drinking juices containing steroids

SINGAPORE: Five people, including a child, suffered serious side effects after consuming fruit juices found to contain potent steroids, said Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in an advisory on Thursday (Sep 27).

The five people developed steroid-induced side effects such as Cushing's syndrome and uncontrolled diabetes after taking Jus Al Sunnah Gold 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif, HSA said.

The fruit juice, and another juice sold as Jus Al Sunnah 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif, were tested and found to contain undeclared medicinal ingredients dexamethasone and prednisolone.

The undeclared ingredients in the juices are potent steroids usually prescribed for inflammatory conditions and should only be used under medical supervision, HSA said.

Potential side effects include Cushing’s syndrome, which causes a round or "moon" face and upper body obesity with thin limbs. Other side effects are increased blood glucose levels leading to diabetes, high blood pressure, cataracts, bone disorders, an increased risk of infections and muscle weakness.

Another ingredient, Diclofenac, was also found in Jus Al Sunnah Gold 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif.

Diclofenac is a potent painkiller and may cause serious gastric bleeding, as well as heart attacks and strokes when used for a prolonged period, HSA said.

As sudden discontinuation of steroids without medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms, HSA advised those who have consumed the two products to consult a doctor. Withdrawal symptoms include fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure, especially when the products were taken for more than a few weeks.

HSA said that they were made aware of the cases after they received five adverse event reports from doctors on individuals falling ill after taking the products within the past week.

The drinks were sold online and at a shop called Queens Beauty Sg at Haig Road, HSA said.

"HSA has worked with the local e-commerce platform administrators to take down the affected postings and asked the shop to stop selling the products," the authority said.

A woman who consumed the drinks told Channel NewsAsia that she was shocked to hear that they contained steroids.

Mdm Pay, 59, said she started drinking the juices about six months ago to ease some pain in her feet. She consumed the drinks about once a month, and has yet to finish the bottles.

She bought the drinks, which came in a set of two, for about S$50 from Johor Bahru.

"I really felt better when I drank the juice. In total, I drank it about five times. I did not feel any side effects," said Mdm Pay, adding that a distant relative had recommended the drinks to her.

"My husband drinks it only when he has symptoms of uric acid, because when he is suffering from pain it's quite serious.

"We did find it very weird that our pain disappeared after drinking it. We were not sure what's inside the drink."