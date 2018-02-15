Ghana reports severe bird flu on farm: OIE

PARIS: Ghana has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H9N2 bird flu virus on a farm in the southwest of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from Ghana's agriculture ministry.

The virus infected and killed 4,225 poultry birds out of a flock of 16,822 on the farm located in the Dormaa Municipal district near the border with Ivory Coast, the report posted on its website showed.

The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)