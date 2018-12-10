Gilead Sciences hires Roche executive Daniel O'Day as CEO

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc will name Roche Holding AG executive Daniel O'Day as its new chief executive officer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc named Roche Holding AG executive Daniel O'Day as its new chief executive officer, the companies said on Monday.

Gilead said its board had appointed Gregg Alton as interim Chief Executive for the period of January 1, 2019 until O'Day's start date of March 1, 2019.

The news of O'Day's hiring comes about four months after Gilead said in July that it's Chief Executive John Milligan and Chairman John Martin would step down at the end of the year.

Gilead said on Monday that Martin would step down from the company's board of directors, effective March 1, 2019.

Up to Friday's close, the company's shares have fallen nearly 14 percent since Milligan and Martin's departures were announced by Gilead in July.

The Wall street Journal first reported O'Day's hiring earlier on Sunday.

