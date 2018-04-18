GSK grabs Roche cancer expert to lead pharma pipeline deals

GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it had hired Kevin Sin from Roche's Genentech unit to head worldwide business development for pharmaceuticals research and development.

LONDON: GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it had hired Kevin Sin from Roche's Genentech unit to head worldwide business development for pharmaceuticals research and development.

Sin, who will join GSK in San Francisco in July, has been responsible for oncology deal-making at Genentech since 2010. He will play a pivotal role as the British drugmaker seeks to strengthen its drug pipeline through acquisitions and licensing deals.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)