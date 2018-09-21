The bump that could be more sinister

Sarcoma, is an uncommon cancer that is often mistaken as a sports injury or a bruise, but the good news is that it can be treated and cured.

When cancers arise from bones and soft tissue of the body such as fat cells, muscle cells and even blood vessels, it is known as sarcoma.

Often, this cancer is mistaken as a sports injury, a bump or a bruise which usually gets ignored or delayed until it is too late.

Advertisement

Anyone can be afflicted by sarcoma, points out Dr Richard Quek, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology at the Parkway Cancer Centre. However, he notes that a higher proportion of young people fall victim to sarcoma compared to older patients.

Dr Richard Quek, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology, Parkway Cancer Centre

There are 50 different types of sarcoma, each with its own different pattern and natural history. This means time and effort is needed before an expert can confirm the particular subtype of sarcoma. “Knowing the exact diagnosis will then lead us to the right treatment” says Dr Quek, adding that getting the final confirmation is crucial in the management of sarcoma.

In addition to the wide array of sarcomas encountered, the location in which these sarcomas develop from is also highly varied. It could affect the head and neck region, and all the way down to the limbs, trunk and body. “So the symptoms will depend on where the tumor arises from” says Dr Quek.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A common first sign of sarcoma is a lump which grows over time, sometimes to as large as the size of a small water melon. Lumps appearing on the arms can be easily detected. But those developing in the thighs or abdomen present late because these body compartments are large and able to accommodate these masses without it being visible from the outside.

The reason why most sarcoma gets ignored or missed is because most of these soft tissue cancers are painless. However, if the sarcoma involves the bone, then patients may complain of pain.

According to Dr Quek, bone sarcomas may result in pain that is throbbing or continuous in nature, and may happen at night or even at rest. “So rest pain and night pains are very important symptoms to look out for, especially in a younger person” cautions Dr Quek of the first sign of bone sarcoma.

Sarcoma can appear internally too. GIST or gastrointestinal stromal tumor, is the most common form of sarcoma. It is also one of the most treatable sarcomas. Depending on extent of disease, treatment may involve surgery and/or oral targeted chemotherapy.

Dr Richard Quek, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology, Parkway Cancer Centre

As for other forms of sarcoma, Dr Quek points out that treatment is “highly complex” as much depends on the sarcoma in question, size, location and involvement of neighboring organs.

In osteosarcoma, the most common form of bone sarcoma, treatment involves chemotherapy and surgery. In soft tissue sarcoma, the course of action typically starts with surgery before the patient undergoes radiation treatment.

As sarcoma is uncommon, the diagnosis can be frightening to patients and their care-givers. The truth however is that many patients with sarcoma can be treated and cured. “Right now with the technology that we have and with the medicines we have, a lot patients with sarcomas can be cured” says Dr Quek.

“Patients can go back to the normal quality of life, and many of them actually go on to start their own families even.”

01:00 Up Next: Watch now Sarcoma, is an uncommon cancer that is often mistaken as a sports injury or a bruise, but the good news is that it can be treated and cured.

In partnership with Parkway Cancer Centre



Visit the Understanding Cancer microsite for more videos and information about cancer and its treatment options.