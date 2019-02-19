Higher dose of Pfizer-Lilly drug helps reduce back pain in study
Pfizer and Eli Lilly said on Tuesday that a higher dose of their non-opioid drug tanezumab succeeded in reducing chronic low back pain in patients in a late-stage clinical study.
However, a lower dose of the drug did not significantly help alleviate pain when compared with a placebo, the companies said.
