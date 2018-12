REUTERS: Indivior Plc said on Wednesday a U.S. court ruling had put a hold on Indian rival Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launching a generic competitor to the London-listed drugmaker's bestselling opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior said a preliminary injunction against Dr. Reddy's, in connection with Indivior's Suboxone Film, would remain in place.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)