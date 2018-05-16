Insys sees no change in estimated litigation costs

REUTERS: Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday that it believed a previously estimated US$150 million would be sufficient to cover expenses from an ongoing litigation related to the company's sales practises.

The news comes a day after the U.S. Department of Justice joined a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Insys paid kickbacks to doctors.

The company continues to have an ongoing dialogue with the DOJ regarding this investigation, Insys said on Tuesday.

"This ongoing dialogue has not resulted in information that would cause the company to revise this estimate (of US$150 million)," the company said.

The government's involvement was disclosed in a filing made public on Monday. It adds firepower to the civil litigation as Insys tries to resolve a federal probe into its marketing of Subsys, a spray form of fentanyl.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

