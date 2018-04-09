Ionis to get up to US$300 million from licensing deal with AstraZeneca

Ionis Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it signed a licensing deal for its fatty liver disease treatment with AstraZeneca Plc that could land the company up to US$300 million in milestone payments and royalties.

FILE PHOTO - Traders work at the post where AstraZeneca is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca will pay Ionis a US$30 million license fee based on a certain milestone in development.

