Iran reports H5N8 bird flu in backyard poultry - OIE

PARIS: Iran has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the north of the country, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from Iran's agriculture ministry.

The virus infected 10 out of a flock of 138 geese, ducks, free-range chickens in the village of Valiran in the Tehran region, the report said.

Five birds died of the virus with the rest of the flock slaughtered, it said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)