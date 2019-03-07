J&J prices ketamine-like depression treatment at US$590-US$885 for two doses

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday its nasal spray depression treatment, called Spravato, will be priced at US$590 for a 56 mg dose and US$885 for 84 mg.

During the induction phase of the therapy, which lasts for a month, patients will be treated twice a week with either dose, resulting in a wholesale acquisition cost or list price in the range of US$4,720 to US$6,785, Janssen spokesman Greg Panico said in an email statement.

Subsequent maintenance doses will be provided either once a week or every two weeks, adding up to monthly costs ranging from US$2,360 to US$3,540.

The list price of a drug is not necessarily what patients actually pay. Out-of-pocket costs vary based on an individual's healthcare plans and the duration of treatment.

J&J's Spravato, which is chemically similar to commonly-abused ketamine, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, making it the first new depression treatment in more than 30 years.

