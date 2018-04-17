J&J quarterly profit beats on demand for cancer drugs

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its cancer drugs.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year sales forecast, helped by growing demand for its cancer drugs.

J&J's pharmaceuticals sales rose 19.4 percent to US$9.84 billion, driven by sales of its cancer drugs such as Darzalex, Imbruvica and Zytiga that rose 45 percent to US$2.31 billion in the quarter.

J&J raised its full-year sales forecast to US$81.0 billion to US$81.8 billion from its previous forecast of US$80.6 billion to US$81.4 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.06 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the first quarter jumped to US$20.01 billion from US$17.77 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of US$19.46 billion.

Net earnings fell to US$4.37 billion, or US$1.60 per share, from US$4.42 billion, or US$1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Shares in the Dow-component were up 1.1 percent to US$133.25 before the bell.

