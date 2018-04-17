J&J raises sales forecast on strong demand for cancer drugs

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its cancer drugs.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year sales forecast, helped by strong demand for its cancer treatments.

The company's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has come under pressure from cheaper copies of the treatment, pushing the company to focus on newer treatments such as cancer drugs.

Quarterly sales of its cancer treatments surged 45 percent to US$2.31 billion, accounting for nearly a quarter of its pharmaceutical unit's revenue.

In contrast, Remicade's first-quarter sales fell 16.9 percent to US$1.39 billion.

The company said it plans to streamline its global supply chain and expects pre-tax savings of US$600 to US$800 million by 2022.

The healthcare conglomerate also said it would increase its capital expenditure by 15 percent in the United States, bringing the total to US$30 billion over the next four years, as it reinvests the windfall from U.S. tax reforms.

For the full year, J&J raised its sales forecast to a range of US$81.0 billion to US$81.8 billion from US$80.6 billion to US$81.4 billion estimated previously.

"The first-quarter print should ease concerns around tempered revenue growth," BMO Capital Markets analyst Joanne Wuensch said.

Sales at J&J's consumer products unit, which makes Band-Aids, Neutrogena beauty products and Tylenol, rose 5.3 percent to US$3.40 billion.

Net earnings fell to US$4.37 billion, or US$1.60 per share, in the latest quarter from US$4.42 billion, or US$1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.06 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of US$2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales jumped 12.6 percent to US$20.01 billion, beating analysts' estimates of US$19.46 billion.

Shares in the Dow-component were marginally up at US$132.6 before the bell.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Anil D'Silva)