JNJ-AbbVie cancer drug Imbruvica succeeds in late-stage trial

REUTERS: Johnson and Johnson said on Tuesday a combination therapy containing its blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica significantly improved survival in blood cancer patients, compared with drugs currently used as the standard of care.

In the study, Imbruvica, jointly sold with AbbVie Inc, was given to newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients aged 70 or younger, in combination with Roche AG's rituximab.

The combination was tested against rituximab administered with two chemotherapy drugs, and patients showed a 65 percent reduction in risk of diseases progression or death, the companies said.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)