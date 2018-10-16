Johnson & Johnson edges past profit estimates, lifts outlook

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported quarterly profit above estimates and raised its full-year forecast, as demand for its cancer drugs Zytiga and Imbruvica helped offset decline in sales of blockbuster drug, Remicade.

Shares were unchanged in premarket trading, with the company forecasting adjusted 2018 earnings per share in the range of US$8.13 and US$8.18, marginally up from a previous range of US$8.07 to US$8.17.

Overall sales rose 3.6 percent to US$20.35 billion in the quarter, higher than the average estimate of US$20.05 billion.

"This is exactly how we want to start the third earnings season," BMO Capital Markets analyst Joanne Wuensch wrote in a note, referring to the overall sales number.

As Remicade faces increased competition and sales of medical devices and some consumer products weaken, J&J has been relying on its new cancer drugs as well as deals like the US$30 billion purchase of rare disease specialist Actelion last year.

Sales of prostate cancer drug Zytiga surged ahead of analysts' estimates and raked in US$958 million in the quarter, compared with the consensus estimate of US$795 million, according to Barclays.

Sales of Stelara, which is used to treat psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases, jumped 16.5 percent to US$1.31 billion, above the average estimate of US$1.27 billion.

Remicade sales fell 16.3 percent to US$1.38 billion, but narrowly beat the consensus estimate of US$1.36 billion.

Blood cancer drug Darzalex brought in sales of US$498 million, missing the analysts' average estimate of US$510 million. Sales at the company's medical device business marginally fell to US$6.59 billion and missed expectations of US$6.66 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.05 per share compared with the forecast of US$2.03 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

J&J's Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in a CNBC interview after the results that the company had agreed with a U.S. government proposal requiring companies to include price of medicines in TV ads.

