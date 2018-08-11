Jury orders Monsanto to pay US$290 million in California Roundup cancer trial

Health

Jury orders Monsanto to pay US$290 million in California Roundup cancer trial

A California jury on Friday found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged the company's glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, caused him cancer, and ordered the company to pay US$289 million in compensatory damages.

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto Co&apos;s Roundup shown for sale in California
FILE PHOTO: Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The case of school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson was the first lawsuit alleging glyphosate causes cancer to go to trial. Monsanto, a unit of Bayer AG following a US$62.5 billion acquisition by the German conglomerate, faces more than 5,000 similar lawsuits across the United States.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon)

Source: Reuters

