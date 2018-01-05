Kala Pharma shares fall on mixed results from dry eye drug trials

REUTERS: Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc slumped over 15 percent before the bell on Friday as the company reported mixed results from two late-stage studies testing its drug to provide temporary relief from dry eye disease.

Dry eye is caused by either a lack of tears, or a "poor quality" of tears that cannot lubricate the surface of the eye, resulting in itching and inflammation.

The disease affects about 33 million people in the United States, the company said.

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos believes the drug, KPI-121, could rake in peak sales of US$1.9 billion in 2027, if approved.

The drug, KPI-121, met most main goals in one trial, but failed to show statistical significance on a scale that tested patients' eyes using a corneal staining technique.

The second trial met the main goal of reducing redness, a sign of dry eye, but failed another main goal of reducing discomfort in the eye.

If KPI-121 were to secure U.S. regulatory approval, it would be the first treatment to provide rapid relief for acute, episodic dry eye flares.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company fell 15.9 percent to US$14.57 in premarket trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)