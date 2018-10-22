Kellogg to re-start shipments of Honey Smacks cereal after Salmonella scare

Kellogg Co on Monday said it would begin shipping its Honey Smacks cereals again to retailers in November, months after it pulled the product due to a Salmonella scare.

In June, the company said it was recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of Honey smack cereal in more than 30 U.S states due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, after evidence linked the product to more than 60 illnesses.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)