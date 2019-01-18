Lilly's cancer therapy Lartruvo fails to meet main goal in late-stage trial

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday its cancer treatment Lartruvo failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage trial testing the therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

The company said the study did not confirm the clinical benefit of Lartruvo when used in combination with the standard-of-care doxorubicin, when compared to doxorubicin.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)