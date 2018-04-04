Lilly's Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial

REUTERS: Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday said its drug Cyramza being tested as a treatment for liver cancer patients, who did not respond to prior therapy, met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, being studied as a single therapy in a select population of liver cancer patients, also met the secondary goal of delaying progression of the disease.

Cyramza is already approved to treat other forms of cancer. Lilly said it intends to begin filing for marketing approval of the drug for the liver cancer indication in mid-2018.

