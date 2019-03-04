Lilly to introduce lower-priced insulin injection

Health

Lilly to introduce lower-priced insulin injection

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday it would introduce a generic version of its Humalog insulin injection at a 50 percent lower list price than previous versions.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The new version will be called Insulin Lispro — the same molecule as Humalog — and will be available in vial and pen options, the company said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters

