Lilly to introduce lower-priced insulin injection

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday it would introduce a generic version of its Humalog insulin injection at a 50 percent lower list price than previous versions.

The new version will be called Insulin Lispro — the same molecule as Humalog — and will be available in vial and pen options, the company said.

