Loxo, Bayer drug for cancers driven by rare mutation gets US nod

REUTERS: A Loxo Oncology Inc drug shown to be effective against a wide variety of cancers driven by a single, rare genetic mutation won U.S. approval on Monday, according to the Food and Drug Administration's website.

The drug, larotrectinib, will be sold under the brand name Vitrakvi in partnership with Bayer AG.

The mutation, known as TRK fusion, occurs in no more than 3,000 Americans each year, or less than 1 percent of patients with solid tumor cancers, according to Bayer.

