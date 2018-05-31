Madrigal Pharma's liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

REUTERS: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday a mid-stage trial testing its lead experimental treatment for a liver disease achieved the main goal of reducing liver fat.

Results from the trial, which tested the drug in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), showed a relative reduction of liver fat after 12 weeks and statistically significant results in week 36.

Advertisement

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for NASH, which is characterized by a build-up of fat in the liver, inflammation and damaged liver cells.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)