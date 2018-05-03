Merck KGaA family says unreservedly behind the pharma unit

DARMSTADT, Germany: The family behind Germany's Merck KGaA said it was fully committed to the group's pharmaceuticals unit, even if cancer immunotherapy hopeful avelumab does not achieve blockbuster sales.

"Pharma is one of our three pillars and we absolutely stand behind it. If avelumab doesn't become a blockbuster there are enough highly interesting products in our pipeline," said family representative Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, speaking at an event marking the group's 350-year anniversary at its Darmstadt, Germany headquarters.

