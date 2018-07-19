Mersana Therapeutics cancer drug trial on partial hold by FDA

REUTERS: Mersana Therapeutics said on Thursday its early-stage trial for its cancer drug has been put on partial hold by the U.S. health regulator after a patient's death was possibly related to the treatment.

No new patients will be enrolled in the study, but the current participants will continue to receive the drug, Mersana said in a statement.

Shares of the company were halted in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)