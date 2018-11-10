Mylan and Theravance Biopharma's COPD treatment gets FDA approval

REUTERS: Theravance Biopharma Inc and partner Mylan NV on Friday won U.S. regulatory approval for their treatment for a chronic lung condition that causes breathing-related problems.

The treatment, Yupelri https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/210598s000lbl.pdf, is once-daily inhalable solution to be used by patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung disease characterized by wheezing or chronic cough.

(Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)