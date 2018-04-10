Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel's Mapi Pharma

REUTERS: Drugmaker Mylan NV is acquiring global marketing rights to an experimental multiple sclerosis treatment from Israel's Mapi Pharma Ltd, the companies said on Tuesday.

Both companies will partner on the development and commercialization of GA Depot, a long-acting injection used once a month, for the treatment of patients with a type of multiple sclerosis.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)