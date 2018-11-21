Mylan recalls batches of blood pressure medicine in U.S

REUTERS: Drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday it is recalling select batches of blood pressure medicine valsartan in the United States after they were found to contain trace amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity.

The finished products were distributed in the United States between March 2017 and November 2018 and manufactured by the company's units Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and Mylan Laboratories Ltd, the drugmaker said.

The news comes a day after European Union authorities stepped in to effectively ban sales of valsartan made by an India-based Mylan unit after some batches were found to contain the same impurity, N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA).

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)