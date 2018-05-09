Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at US pharmacies

NEW YORK: Drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday that availability of its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment may vary in the United States, months after notifying U.S. regulators of manufacturing issues that have constrained supplies.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) added EpiPen and a version with a lower dose of the potentially lifesaving drug epinephrine called EpiPen Jr, as well as Mylan's own generic versions of those products, to its list of drugs in short supply in the United States last week.

Advertisement

The Food and Drug Administration has different criteria for a shortage than the ASHP and does not currently include EpiPen on its shortage list.

Mylan, which had declined to comment about possible U.S. EpiPen shortages for nearly a month, said it is currently receiving continual supply from its manufacturer, Pfizer Inc unit Meridian Medical Technologies.

"Supply levels may vary across wholesalers and pharmacies," Mylan spokeswoman Lauren Kashtan said in an email. She said patients having trouble getting an EpiPen should call 800-796-9526 for assistance.

Pfizer said it is currently shipping EpiPens and that its shipments of those products have been increasing over the last few months. It said April shipments exceeded projections, but the company did not disclose what those projections were.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All EpiPens are manufactured at a single plant in Missouri.

EpiPens deliver a dose of the generic drug epinephrine via an automatic injector that a patient or caregiver can administer in the event of severe allergic reaction, such as to bee stings or exposure to peanuts.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)