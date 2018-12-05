Mylan to recall all batches of blood pressure medicine in US

REUTERS: Mylan NV said on Tuesday it is issuing a nationwide voluntary recall of all lots of its blood pressure medicine valsartan, expanding a recall of select batches initiated two weeks ago.

The drugmaker said it was recalling 104 additional lots "out of an abundance of caution" after the valsartan-containing products were found to contain traces of a probable cancer-causing impurity.

