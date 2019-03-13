National Cancer Institute director to serve as acting FDA chief - HHS

WASHINGTON: National Cancer Institute Director Norman Sharpless will serve as acting commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration following Scott Gottlieb's recent resignation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

The department, in a tweet, said Sharpless would start following Gottlieb's exit. Gottlieb has said he will step down in April.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)