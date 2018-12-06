Nestle recalls batch of Alfamino infant formula in Germany

Nestle has recalled a batch of its Alfamino amino acid specialist infant formula in Germany, saying a number of the products have a substantially increased dose of minerals that could make children sick.

ZURICH: Nestle has recalled a batch of its Alfamino amino acid specialist infant formula in Germany, saying a number of the products have a substantially increased dose of minerals that could make children sick.

"A baby that consumes a product from amongst these few (faulty) tins, can become sick with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and headaches," Nestle Germany said on its website late on Wednesday. "We urge you to immediately seek out a doctor in such cases."

Advertisement

The faulty products were amongst Alfamino 400-gram tins produced under the batch number 80250346GA.

Nestle warned parents not to give the formula produced under this batch to their children, adding faulty products could be recognized by their grey or green color after preparation.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)